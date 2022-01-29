Thursday evening video forecast

The next cold front will rush through the area prior to the weekend, but it may be hard to see. You will feel it though, with lows set to be in the upper 20s on Saturday.

Next 24 Hours: Tonight, thick cloud cover will build in and keep temperatures above freezing, near 40 degrees. The low may even occur shortly after midnight with numbers steady or climbing after that. Clouds associated with the next cold front will stay overhead early Friday but tend to clear in the afternoon. Along the coast, there could be just enough moisture for a stray shower in the afternoon. So, while the clouds are likely the only thing we will notice from this front, there should also be an acceleration in northerly winds up to 10 to 15mph. The highs will max out around 53 degrees.

Up Next: Due to clearing skies, brisk northerly winds and a low starting point, temperatures will easily drop below freezing by Saturday morning. Most areas north of I-10 will wake up in the upper 20s! With feels-like temperatures in the low to mid 20s, you will want a hat and gloves if heading outside. The afternoon will be dry and chilly with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will rebound for the second half of the weekend and highs will reach the 60s on Sunday. Monday will be a transitional day with rain back in the forecast by Tuesday. From there, unsettled weather may continue through the latter half of the workweek. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: An upper level trough will push through the region on Friday with a weak surface cold front. These features will come by with a few clouds and reinfor4ce the chilly air mass heading into the weekend. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s on Saturday morning for spots north of I-10. While the upper levels remain dry, a surface high pressure system will park just north and east of the area through the weekend resulting in clear skies. After a near freezing morning, Sunday afternoon will return to the 60s. Onshore flow will promote continued moderation on Monday in advance of an upper level trough of low pressure approaching from the west. This system will spread rain across the forecast area on Tuesday but the associated surface low looks to pass right over or just south of the area resulting in limited instability for thunderstorms. After a lull, a stronger storm system will push into the region on Thursday. Ahead of a cold front, there may be a few more ingredients available for stronger thunderstorms—plenty of time to watch.

--Josh

