Sunday Evening Video Forecast

Keep the rain gear close. Showers and storms will take advantage of a warm and steamy atmosphere this week.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

- Memorial Day: warm and humid, scattered storms

- Rest of the Week: periods of rain and storms, a touch cooler

- The Weekend: quieting down, possible heat/humidity relief

Tonight: Spotty afternoon storms will quickly fizzle into the evening. An initially mostly clear sky will turn partly cloudy overnight. It will be humid and mild with a low in the mid 70s.

Memorial Day: Memorial Day will start with a mixture of clouds and sun. The strong late-May sun will push thermometers to near 90° by afternoon. The humidity will make it feel roughly 5-10° warmer, so stay hydrated if outside for an extended period.

Umbrellas might also prove useful. A complex of thunderstorms will develop in Texas on Sunday evening and move east through the night. There are some indications that the complex will survive a trip into south Louisiana by Monday afternoon. If that were to happen, a broken line of storms would move through. If not, there would still be ample heat and moisture to spark scattered storms locally. Regardless, scattered storms should be in the area on Memorial Day. Be ready to move outdoor plans inside if needed. A few storms could contain gusty winds, but all storms will bring lightning. Keep an ear out for thunder, lightning can strike anywhere within earshot.

Up Next: Additional thunderstorms are likely through the remainder of the week. Another round of storms will fire in Texas on Monday night and push east overnight. By Tuesday morning, that line may pass through the Capital Region. Exact details and timing are still unclear, as any Memorial Day storms will set the stage for how the next round plays out. No matter what, have the rain gear ready to go. The active pattern will remain on Wednesday and Thursday as a frontal system settles into the area.

The period of disturbed weather appears to wrap up late in the week, setting up a quieter weekend. There’s even a chance of a weak cool front passing through entirely. That would result in a slight drop in both temperatures and humidity. But that forecast isn’t locked in just yet, as it is the time of year when frontal passages become exceedingly rare.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.