Standoff ends in arrest of teen mugging suspects

BATON ROUGE - Nearly two-dozen police and other law enforcement agents blocked off a city block on Scenic Highway as efforts to apprehend a pair of kids behind a mugging came to a conclusion.

Baton Rouge Police at the scene confirmed that a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were taken into custody in the 3 o'clock hour of Friday afternoon.

The corner of Bay and Scenic Highway was roped off with yellow crime scene tape. On the other side, officers gathered around police cruisers and a building.

Unmarked police units along with cruisers from both Baton Rouge Police and the constable's office were on scene. A WBRZ photographer reported seeing SWAT officers, too.

A police spokesperson said the juveniles ran into a house when officers pursued them and have been inside since. The situation started Friday morning around 10:00. As of 1:20, the situation was still unfolding until there arrest occurred just after 3 p.m.

