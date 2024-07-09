Sports2-A-Days Preview: Silliman Wildcats

Baton Rouge - In 2023, the Silliman Wildcats accomplished their first winning season since 2019 as they went 7-4 under new head coach Chet DeLee.

Now, DeLee is entering his second year with the Wildcat program and he hopes that the winning culture continues into 2024.

Silliman is not apart of the LHSAA, but they're members of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS). They compete with other programs from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Silliman returns 9 offensive players and 6 defensive players. DeLee says that most skilled position players are returning as a result of a large rising junior class this season.

The Wildcats also welcome transfer quarterback Parker Nettles who is expected to be a big asset for their spread offense system.

However, their concern lies within the trenches. The Wildcats return three offensive linemen, but they lost their entire defensive line from 2023. They will be putting new guys and freshmen in those positions, so getting everyone up to speed will be the challenge for DeLee.

DeLee believes that his team is in good shape to make a run this season and it seems like he is turning the program around in the right direction heading into the 2024 season.

"We're going to be able to throw the ball a lot better. Last year, we weren't able to throw the ball that well. We had a young quarterback and then a senior that wasn't really a quarterback but he did what we asked him to do because he was an athlete and a competitor back there. This year we're really going to be able to throw the ball around and cover some people. Moving into this new defense, still some bumps and bruises, but we're going to be able to cover, throw the ball. Hopefully we'll be able to stop the run with those young guys up front on the defensive line. The kids were talking last year, 'I forgot what it feels like to lose.' That's what I want to continue to do. I want to be able to continue to instill that winning feeling like they have at Zachary. Like they have in places like that to where, it just seems like it always happens. Some how, some way, you win. That's what I'm most excited about is seeing the attitude in those guys, seeing the winning attitude coming up in those guys," DeLee said.

Silliman opens their season on the road against Amite School Center on August 23.