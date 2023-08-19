Some voters undecided in mayoral recall

PORT ALLEN - With just three days before voters in Port Allen will head to the polls for the first recall election in West Baton Rouge Parish history, some voters are still undecided about how they'll vote.

The city has been divided since News 2 began investigating Mayor Deedy Slaughter in February. Some believe she's doing a good job, while others said they've had enough.

Among some of the issues News 2 uncovered are: Slaughter appointing her brother-in-law, Ralph Slaughter, as her Chief of Staff; taking a taxpayer-funded trip to Washington D.C. without any record of conducting city business; raising her salary witout council approval, and firing Chief Financial Officer Audrey McCain after News 2 requested and received documents through public records requests.

Kim Lenoir said she's still undecided about how she'll vote, but says she generally supports the Mayor.

"I'm going to do a little more thinking about it, but I'm leaning toward that direction (Slaughter)," Lenoir said.

Others believe Slaughter needs to be recalled.

"Kinda poor," Willie Dupont said when asked about Slaughter's performance in office. "She should have had a budget a long time ago."

News 2 requested an interview with Mayor Slaughter today to get her thoughts about the recall, but she didn't respond to those requests.

Meanwhile, Registrar of Voters Stacy Ryan continues to collect mail-in ballots for the election. Ryan said a little less than half of registered voters chose to cast their ballots early in Port Allen.

If voters choose to recall Slaughter she can remain as mayor for up to ten days, unless she vacates office earlier. During that time she can challenge the official election results.

If voters chose to keep her in office, citizens we spoke to Wednesday hope everyone can cooperate with one another.

"If' you're looking for the community to move forward, you have to work together as a community," Lenoir said. "As long as things will make the community better, we should put aside all these personal issues and look at the situation as a whole."

For information about this weekend's vote, visit our WBRZ Election Center.