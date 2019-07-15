Snakes out and about after flooding

PORT VINCENT - You may notice more snakes slithering around after flooding and warmer weather in Livingston Parish.



The warmer weather means snakes are roaming around to breed, and flooding has pushed the snakes out of their usual habitat. Snake experts say most of Louisiana's snakes are harmless and are only aggressive when defending themselves. However, Port Vincent resident Pat Dan says she'll still be on the lookout.



"Now they're going to find things to get up under like boards, and as we pick up we expect to find some underneath," she said. "I hope they go back to where they normally stay. Maybe they will now that the water's down."



There are seven different venomous snakes in Louisiana, but experts like Carter Lambert say the only two common snakes are copperheads and water moccasins.



"Pretty much any venomous snake has a vertical pupil, where a non-venomous has a round pupil," he said.



Staying at least six feet away from a venomous snake is your best bet. However, getting rid of the snake is also an option.



"My best recommendation is the old fashioned remedy to find a shovel or large object and resolve it. Because if you wait for animal control or even a nuisance wildlife person to respond, unless you sit there with your eyes on it the entire time, most likely it's going to be gone by the time someone gets there," said Lambert.



Lambert also recommends keeping pets away from snakes, because snakes tend to bite pets more than people.