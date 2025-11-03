Saturday morning video forecast

We’re waking up to another chilly morning, but the weekend looks great overall. A quick front may bring a few coastal sprinkles late tonight into early Sunday, followed by a stretch of dry, warmer weather next week.

Today and tonight

Fall is in full force this morning with temperatures starting in the 40s across most of the region. Expect plenty of sunshine early, then increasing clouds later today as the next system approaches from the northwest. Afternoon highs stay in the lower 70s. Light showers or drizzle may develop late tonight, mainly across coastal and southeast Louisiana. Most areas north of I-10 will stay dry. Overnight lows dip into the 40s north and 50s south, with little to no impacts expected from the passing system.

Up Next

A reinforcing shot of cool air filters in behind the front Sunday through Tuesday, keeping mornings chilly once again. Sunshine returns in full by Sunday afternoon, with highs in the 60s to near 70. As we move through next week, a warming trend will take hold under a strengthening ridge. Highs climb back into the upper 70s by midweek and maybe 80 by Thursday and Friday, all while staying dry.

Tropics

No tropical development is expected anywhere in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days.

As we turn the calendar to November, we’ve entered the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, which officially ends on November 30. The 2025 Atlantic season has so far produced 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes, making it a below-average season overall, but above normal when it comes to major hurricanes. Three of the four major hurricanes in 2025 achieved Category 5 status, second only to 2005 when four of the most powerful hurricanes on Earth developed.

– Dave

