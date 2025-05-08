Rayne Police identify, honor police officer killed in friendly fire incident

RAYNE — The Rayne Police Department on Tuesday named a police officer who was shot and killed in a friendly fire incident earlier in the week.

Lt. Allen "Noochie" Credeur, 49, was killed while on duty Monday afternoon after he was called to locate a suspect in a recent stabbing incident on East Harrop Street near North Chavis Street. Shots were eventually fired at the scene and Credeur was struck by friendly fire, dying at the scene, police said.

Louisiana State Police are investigating Credeur's death.

The death of Credeur, a 22-year member of the police department, is the second time an officer has died due to friendly fire in the past year in the Acadiana region. Lafayette Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette died from a SWAT team rifle shot during a standoff last summer, local media have reported.

"Lt. Credeur was more than an officer; he was a brother, a friend, and a role model. He served with pride, humility, and an unmatched sense of duty. He had a special way of connecting with people — especially young people — and was truly invested in making Rayne a safer, stronger place to live," Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly said, asking the public to keep Credeur's family on their minds.

Details regarding Credeur's funeral and memorial services will be released when finalized, Stelly said.