93°
Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville vehicle fire
Related Story
PRARIEVILLE - I-10 West is closed at Highway 73 near Prairieville due to a vehicle fire.
Video shows a car on the road bursting into flames, causing the road to be blocked off as authorities deal with the burning car.
This is a developing story.
Related Images
News
PRARIEVILLE - I-10 West is closed at Highway 73 near Prairieville due to a vehicle fire. Video shows a... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man injured in overnight shooting on North 17th Street
-
BREC audit discloses thefts valued at more than $70,000; gift card accounting...
-
Man, 5-year-old girl killed in St. Gabriel wreck
-
DOTD: Nicholson Drive construction weeks away from completion
-
Insurance Commissioner meets with residents to discuss high cost of home and...