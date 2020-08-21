Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man arrested in deadly stabbing Wednesday had history of violence, previously attacked same woman
UPDATE: Police identified the victim as Bridgette Seals, 22. Authorities said she also lived at the address where the killing happened.
ZACHARY - A man arrested in a deadly stabbing on Wednesday morning was out of jail on bond in a previous attack on the same woman.
Brandon Phillips, 36, was booked with second-degree murder, resisting arrest and drug possession after the 9 a.m. stabbing at a house on Avenue E in Zachary.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was found dead at the house.
Police said they found synthetic marijuana, crack cocaine and powder cocaine at his home during the investigation.
Phillips was out of jail on bond in a June 20 arrest on a domestic violence charge. Authorities said that crime, for which he was charged in court June 30 with felony domestic abuse battery with strangulation, involved the woman who was killed Wednesday.
Phillips previously pleaded not guilty in that case.
He was released on a $750 bond July 6 on the condition that he report immediately to the Capital Area Recovery Program for treatment, court records show.
