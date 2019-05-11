73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating Plaquemine killing

Related Story

PLAQUEMINE - Police released the identity of a suspect in the shooting death of a Plaquemine man Thanksgiving night.

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said 32-year-old Derick Askins was found dead near the intersection of Canal and Church Streets around 8:30 p.m. Police believe he was killed by Jerome "Dusty" Anderson Gray.

He is wanted for 2nd degree murder.

Police believe Gray could be in the New Orleans-are and say the convicted felon should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim's mother told News 2 she was "devastated" to see what happened.

"I never thought I would bury one of my children, I always thought they would be here to bury me," said Virginia Mosby.

Investigators said he'd been shot once, and that they're awaiting results of an autopsy.

News
Plaquemine murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous"
Plaquemine murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous"
PLAQUEMINE - Police released the identity of a suspect in the shooting death of a Plaquemine man Thanksgiving night. ... More >>
3 years ago Friday, November 27 2015 Nov 27, 2015 Friday, November 27, 2015 7:52:00 PM CST November 27, 2015

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days