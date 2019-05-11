Police investigating Plaquemine killing

PLAQUEMINE - Police released the identity of a suspect in the shooting death of a Plaquemine man Thanksgiving night.

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said 32-year-old Derick Askins was found dead near the intersection of Canal and Church Streets around 8:30 p.m. Police believe he was killed by Jerome "Dusty" Anderson Gray.

He is wanted for 2nd degree murder.

Police believe Gray could be in the New Orleans-are and say the convicted felon should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim's mother told News 2 she was "devastated" to see what happened.

"I never thought I would bury one of my children, I always thought they would be here to bury me," said Virginia Mosby.

Investigators said he'd been shot once, and that they're awaiting results of an autopsy.