Latest Weather Blog
New Year's Day video forecast
Related Story
Happy New Year!
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: We had only one tornado warned storm and no reports of major damage after last night’s storms. Today, we will continue to dry out and cool off. Temperatures will reach the low 60s this afternoon with mostly clear skies. Overnight, it will stay clear with temperatures in the 40s.
Up Next: Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Next week will bring a slow warm-up with temperatures in the mid-60s and rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Pardon Board votes in favor of posthumous pardon for Homer Plessy
-
During Lung Cancer Awareness month, one patient urges others to be aware...
-
News 2 Geaux: Defense rests in Rittenhouse trial
-
News 2 Geaux: La Attorney General sued by former employee
-
New technology aims to reduce drunk driving incidents