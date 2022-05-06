New info expected in EBRSO deputy's virus-related death

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy died from coronavirus-related health complications.

The deputy, Sgt. Gregory Warren, 53, fell ill while being off of work before he was scheduled to return from an absence in March.

Warren, a 26-year veteran of the force, was assigned to the transportation department.

"I am grateful for his more than 26 years of service with the EBR Sheriff’s Office and for his service to our country as a United States Marine. He was a dedicated public servant and will be greatly missed," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement Sunday.

"My heart breaks for his wife Carol, his children, his coworkers and all of those that loved him. Please remember his family in your prayers," the sheriff added. Monday, a somber motorcade of law enforcement guided the hearse with Warren's body down the interstate through Baton Rouge. Traffic cameras showed the honorary drive. Watch the tribute here. The sheriff continued, "We are all in a period of uncertainty and challenge in dealing with this national pandemic. The safety and health of every member of our community is something I work and pray for daily. I’ve asked all of our deputies to please take all necessary precautions and use all available equipment and resources to protect themselves not only at work, but any time they must be out in the community." The sheriff's office has been undergoing a specialized sanitation of various operations amid the COVID-19 spread through the community. In other agencies, law enforcement officials are also ill with the virus.

A total of five EBRSO employees were sick this week. None were in the uniform patrol, which interacts with the public on a daily basis.

Sheriff Bobby Webre told WBRZ Friday that two of his deputies tested positive for the virus. Further details about APSO's cases were not immediately available.

Both Ascension deputies are in isolation and are expected to recover, the sheriff said.