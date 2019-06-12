New FEMA flood maps for parts of Ascension Parish

GONZALES - FEMA has presented new flood maps for the Bayou Conway-Panama Canal Basin after a controversial new feature was removed. The new maps will have a major impact on flood insurance rates for that area.

Some 1200 properties are being removed from high-risk flood zones while 350 are being put in that designation. For those soon to be in a flood zone, they are encouraged to get flood insurance before the maps go into affect September 20 so they can be grandfathered into current rates.

The maps do not recognize a new FEMA designation, floodways. A floodway is the predicted flow of water in a flood event.

Earlier this year several homeowners were outraged to discover their homes were in the new designation, even though they never flooded.

Now, FEMA will not recognize the Bayou Conway Basin floodway until all of the parish's other basin floodways are also ready to be recognized. That requires FEMA to conduct more studies which could take several years depending on funding.

Click here to view the new FEMA flood maps.