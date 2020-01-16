Murder victim leaves behind premature girl

BATON ROUGE - Family members of a woman murdered in Baton Rouge last week said she left behind both joy and tragedy in her life.

Police said Jemina Williams was found shot and partially clothed in the parking lot of an auto parts story on March 26. Authorities haven't released any information about her killer, and said they're still investigating the crime.

Williams' mother, Cornelia Massingale, said her daughter gave birth to a little girl three weeks before she was killed. Massingale said D'ajae Williams was born premature, weighed just four pounds, and is still in the hospital.

The victim's mother also said Williams had a dark side which she tried to keep hidden from her family, including a drug addiction.

"I know she's not coming home," Massingale told News 2. "She's in a better place and I know she won't have anymore pain and heartache."

Now, Massingale says she's trying to figure out how to bury her child, raise her newborn granddaughter, and tackle all the bills her daughter left behind.

"I don't want my granddaughter to end up in a foster home," Massingale said. "I kind of questioned God, why did it have to be Jemina, why did she have to get murdered in the street the way she did and why did it have to happen like that."

If you would like help the family, you can call (225)300-4953 or go to any Chase bank and donate to Jemina and D'ajae Williams. Police said they're also still looking for leads in this case, and you can provide tips anonymously by calling the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.