Months after highway wreck, utility box fixed while cleanup continues
DENHAM SPRINGS - An area of Highway 16 in Denham Springs looks a little better after new AT&T equipment has been installed. A car ran through the area last November and it's been a mess ever since.
Stephen Beatty's driveway is right by where that wreck happened. He had been looking at the mess for months and contacted 2 On Your Side to see if anything could be done to clean it up.
"I wish AT&T would come out and make things right," he said.
Friday, an AT&T spokesperson says a crew has replaced the damaged utility boxes on Highway 16 and cleared the area of additional debris. Technicians are working to make final repairs and complete the project as quickly as possible.
