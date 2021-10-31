Monday Morning Weather

A weak cold front will move through this evening, acting more like a dry front.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Sunny skies and a calm breeze out of the north today. Temperatures will reach the low 90s feeling slightly more humid than the last few days. A weak cold front will usher in upper level dry air to pair up with drier air at the surface today, removing any chance for rain and keeping dew points low. Overnight, temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s.

Up Next: Expect temperatures in the low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows remain in the very low 70s and upper 60s for the rest of the week. Sunny skies and manageable humidity will be the trend. The persistent northerly flow will start to break up over the weekend, and we will return to a summertime pattern of afternoon popup showers.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

The Tropics: There are no current advisories or tropical disturbances.

THE EXPLANATION:

A closed low pressure over the Ohio River Valley is responsible for maintaining northerly flow. More dry air will move into the region today, shifting the highest perceptible water values off to the southwest. A cold front will move through tonight, acting mostly as moisture transport. Dew points will drop moving into Tuesday and Wednesday. With little deep moisture, convection is unlikely through Wednesday. Summertime popup convection is likely to return over the weekend as a trough moves down from Canada.

--Marisa

