Monday morning video forecast

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The Baton Rouge area is under a dense fog advisory until 10 am, so please use caution on your morning commute. When the sun comes up, the fog will evaporate, and temperatures will heat into the mid-80s. Winds will generally be out of the southeast bringing more humidity into our area all day. With all the moisture, we can’t rule out a few afternoon showers, but most areas will stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Up next: The forecast for the first half of the week shows temperatures in the mid-80s, humid conditions, and a small chance for a stray shower or two. Then, after a few days of pumping moisture into the area, rain chances will go up on Thursday and Friday (near 40-50%). There are no major cold fronts in the 7-day forecast, but we will be tracking one next week. Until then, highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s, and the humidity is here to stay. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

As of 10 am on Monday, Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven has intensified into Tropical Storm Epsilon in the open Atlantic. This storm will not move into the Gulf of Mexico or impact the local forecast.

FROM THE NHC:

EPSILON

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Epsilon was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 55.3 West. Epsilon is stationary and little overall motion is expected through tonight. A slow west-northwestward to northwestward motion should begin on Tuesday, and this motion should continue through midweek. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) primarily to the northeast and east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

AREA TO WATCH

A broad area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system is possible late this week while it moves slowly northwestward or north-northwestward over the western Caribbean Sea.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.