March 3, 2019 Forecast

Tonight and Tomorrow: The severe weather threat has passed for tonight, with drier conditions through the remainder of the evening. Clouds will stay overhead into Monday morning, as temperatures freefall. Northerly winds between 10 and 15 mph will efficiently drive cold air into our region over the next several days. Temperatures will be dropping into the 40s by 10PM, on our way to an overnight low of 36°. Mostly sunny skies on Monday, but conditions will be staying cool. Temperatures will be slowly warming into the 40s by 9 AM, as afternoon highs top out at 51°. Northerly winds are set to stay the course at around 10 mph, but will be slowing down through the day.

Up Next: Dry and cold conditions through the beginning part of the workweek, with highs staying in the low-to-mid 50s into Wednesday. Showers return late in the week, and will linger into the weekend. Highs will also be steadily rising starting Thursday.

High pressure will be strengthening as we proceed into the workweek, keeping things dry but chilly. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings will be cold, as temperatures will bottom out in the low-to-mid 30s. Lows will be near freezing Monday night into Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Skies will stay sunny until late in the week, as a frontal system will be approaching the area Friday and into Saturday. The majority of the shower and storm activity should move through on Saturday, with the potential for strong storms through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will also rebound into the mid-60s on Thursday, and into the mid-70s on Friday. These warmer temperatures will stay through the weekend, as the front pushes east through the morning on Sunday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

