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Man arrested on drug-dealing charges in Baldwin after K9 unit finds pounds of meth, marijuana in car
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BALDWIN — Police say that a man was arrested on drug-dealing charges after a K9 unit sniffed drugs in a car along Branch Street in Baldwin.
On April 22, officers approached a group at a home near the Branch Street Park, with one of them known to have an outstanding warrant.
Drugs were later detected, and a K9 unit from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office arrived and found 5.6 pounds of marijuana, 1.4 pounds of methamphetamines, 56 grams of synthetic marijuana, 25 MDMA pills, six grams of crack cocaine, as well as THC vapes, promethazine and a loaded gun.
Antoine Jones was subsequently arrested and charged with various drug charges, including possession, possession with the intent to distribute and possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.
Jones was booked into the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center on a $1,002,500 bond.
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