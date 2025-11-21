Man arrested after he allegedly drove drunk through Shenandoah, struck two people

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies have arrested an alleged drunken driver after a hit-and-run that left multiple people injured in Shenandoah.

Deputies said that 52-year-old Jason Green was arrested after the Nov. 12 crash at the intersection of Shenandoah Avenue and Shakespeare Drive. Deputies said he had a blood alcohol content level nearly three times the legal limit.

Green admitted to being drunk after he allegedly struck two people. Deputies said that he was unaware that he had struck the two pedestrians after hitting them, causing minor injuries. According to deputies, Green never got out of the car to render aid.

An affidavit adds that Green told deputies he did not know what road he was on.

Deputies who searched Green's car said there was a half-empty bottle of Jim Beam bourbon on the passenger side floorboard, as well as a cup with more whiskey in the cup holder. He later gave a breathalyzer test with a .222% blood alcohol content.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday on driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, open container violation, hit-and-run and negligent injuring.