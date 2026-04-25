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Man allegedly heading to Louisiana to commit a mass shooting taken into custody in Florida
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DESTIN - A man who was allegedly heading to Louisiana to commit a mass shooting at an upcoming festival was taken into custody in Florida.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the man was arrested at a Destin hotel. The sheriff's office shared a photo of a handgun and three boxes of ammunition alongside a picture of the suspect being taken into custody.
OCSO said the sheriff's office was alerted to the man by federal authorities. He will be extradited to Louisiana and booked on charges from Louisiana State Police.
Deputies did not release the man's name, but said he was from North Carolina.
It was not initially clear which festival the man was heading to, but Louisiana festivals happening this week include the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Lafayette's Festival International de Louisiane.
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