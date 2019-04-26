Man accused in bizarre marina thefts

OSCAR - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's office is investigating thefts from a bar and marina parking lot over Memorial Day weekend.

Images from the area's surveillance video were posted on Facebook Monday. Sandbar Marina owner Jude Glaser said the man deputies are looking for stole from a 10-year-old boy and tried to sell the items online.

"We discovered on the gentleman's personal profile page, images and descriptions of the stolen items," said Glaser. "[He] was then trying to sell them as if they were his own."

The man was seen on surveillance on May 23, smoking a cigarette outside the bar parking lot and inside Sandbar Marina. Glaser said his cameras caught the man in the act.

Investigators said among the missing items, believed to be stolen are a wakeboard, kneeboard, a Lowrance fish finder, ice chest and two cases of cookies.

"You know, you have a fella coming up in here, stealing stuff from a little kid," said bar patron Jeremy Debetaz. "I think the real story is he went so low as to steal the kid's cookies."

"You don't have many thefts in this area, but definitely very few cookie thefts," said Debetaz.

Investigators said the man in the images said he was trying to play a practical joke on friends, but it went awry. Deputies said they don't buy the man's story.