Make sure your supply kits are ready! Officials urge people to stay prepared during hurricane season

Hurricane season starts June 1 and city-parish officials are gearing up because as the saying goes, it only takes one storm. Whether the season is busy or not, it's always important to stay prepared for what's to come.

You should take the time to build your hurricane preparedness kit. Make sure to keep all your important documents together and have a plan in place for you, your family, and your pets.

"First you need to stay informed, be sure to download the WBRZ app and have your stuff ready," said Director of the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Clay Rives. "Gather all the things that you would need, passport, insurance cards, birth certificate, and cash. You'll also want non-perishable food items, utility items, and medications."

You should always be prepared and aware even after disasters strike. Safety plays a huge role, especially in recovery mode.

Curt Monte with the Baton Rouge Fire Department says generator deaths are the leading cause of death after a storm.

"When you're trying to prepare for your family, we need to not get complacent," Monte warned. "Keep those generators at least 20 feet away from your home with the exhaust pointing out. It puts out carbon monoxide, it's an odorless, tasteless gas. It's the silent killer."

It's always a safe bet to keep carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

You can also check out Red Stick Ready for more information on how to build a supply kit in case of emergencies and what else to do to help prepare for a storm.