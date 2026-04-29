LSU tennis will host NCAA Regional play this weekend

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's and women's tennis teams learned they will host NCAA Regional play this weekend at home for the first and second round.

The LSU women’s tennis team (19-9) earned the No. 10 seed in the NCAA Regional. LSU will host Stephen F. Austin, TCU, and Rice beginning May 2 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The action gets started on Friday with the LSU men playing Alabama State and continues on Saturday with the LSU women hosting Stephen F. Austin trying to advance onto the second round on Sunday.

LSU Men’s Tennis (25-6) earned the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Regional and will host Alabama State, Michigan, and Pepperdine with matches beginning on May 1 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The men's team is making the program’s 21st regional appearance and first since 2024. The Tigers will play host for the first time since 2009 and just the eighth time in program history.

The women’s selection marks the 27th regional appearance and the program’s 10th consecutive showing. The Tigers will play host for the fourth time in program history, having hosted in 1998, 2021, and 2025.