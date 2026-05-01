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LSU pitching struggling to find their command
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BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball has had a number of issues this season, but one that has lingered for most of the year is the pitching staff's inability to throw strikes.
It's a wild statistic that LSU is seventh in the 16 team league in strikeouts but is first in wild pitches with 74 on the season.
That is 25 more wild pitchers by LSU's pitchers combined than the second place team in the SEC in Kentucky who sits at 49.
The Tigers also lead the league in passed balls and is second in the SEC in batters hit by pitches clearly showing a trend of too many free passes.
LSU will host South Carolina at Alex Box Stadium on Friday however weather is expected to affect the start time of game one.
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BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball has had a number of issues this season, but one that has lingered for most... More >>
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