LSU gates being relocated, reconstructed

BATON ROUGE – LSU's gates, located at the corner of Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street, are being relocated. 

According to university officials, the gates are being relocated and restored as a part of the Nicholson Gateway Project. 

The Lemoine Company began taking down the two entry gates to relocate and reconstruct them on new foundations at a safer distance from the street, officials say. The project is to improve and protect the original gates.

The new entry gates are scheduled to be completed in August. 

3 years ago Thursday, July 06 2017 Jul 6, 2017 Thursday, July 06, 2017 11:12:30 PM CDT July 06, 2017

