71°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU gates being relocated, reconstructed
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – LSU's gates, located at the corner of Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street, are being relocated.
According to university officials, the gates are being relocated and restored as a part of the Nicholson Gateway Project.
The Lemoine Company began taking down the two entry gates to relocate and reconstruct them on new foundations at a safer distance from the street, officials say. The project is to improve and protect the original gates.
The new entry gates are scheduled to be completed in August.
News
BATON ROUGE – LSU's gates, located at the corner of Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street, are being relocated. ... More >>