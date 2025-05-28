72°
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box

BATON ROUGE - Monday, ESPN announced the pairings for the upcoming NCAA Regional being hosted at Alex Box. 

On Friday, LSU (43-14) will face off against Little Rock (24-32) at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The other matchup will be between Rhode Island (38-20) and Dallas Baptist University (40-16). This game will be at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Alex Box was secured as a location for the Regional after LSU baseball was given the No. 6 seed in the tournament. 

If LSU wins the Regional, they will host a Super Regional the following weekend with the chance to head to the College World Series after that. 

2025 NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 30

Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock – 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island – 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)

 

Saturday, May 31

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – TBD

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - TBD

 

Sunday, June 1

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 - TBD

Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 - TBD

 

Monday, June 2

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD  *if necessary

