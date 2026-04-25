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Louisiana's first measles case of the year reported, LDH says

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KENNER -  The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the first pediatric case of measles in the state for the year on Wednesday. 

The LDH said the child, who is in isolation and being treated at a hospital, was exposed to measles while traveling internationally. 

The LDH said the patient may have exposed others in the West Esplanade Avenue area of Kenner on Friday, April 17, at Target and Walmart. 

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Louisiana's first measles case of the year...
Louisiana's first measles case of the year reported, LDH says
KENNER - The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the first pediatric case of measles in the state for the year... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 Wednesday, April 22, 2026 11:15:05 PM CDT April 22, 2026

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