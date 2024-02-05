Local organizations helping file taxes for free

BATON ROUGE - The April 15 deadline to file taxes will be here in a few months, but experts say it is best to file as soon as you can.

"You don't have to spend money to get your tax return," Breanna Perkins with Capital Area United Way said.

That's why the CAUW held their annual super tax day.

"I saved $500," participant Mikayla Guy said.

Guy was one of more than a hundred who took advantage of the free opportunity.

"H&R Block was costing too much, my friend told me about this, so why not give it a try," Guy said.

Each year, CAUW partners with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, or VITA, to help the community file their taxes correctly for free.

If you missed Saturday's event but need help, you can call 211.