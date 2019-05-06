Lafayette theater reopens after mass shooting

LAFAYETTE - A small crowd gathered to pay their respects to those who died or were injured in a theater shooting here as the theater reopened Thursday night.

"I'm happy to see the doors of this theater reopen. It proves that we didn't just surrender to these types of events," Chief of Police Jim Craft told WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington.

After a prayer, city leaders cut the ribbon of the theater. It had been closed since the mass shooting earlier this summer. For the last four months, crews have been quietly renovating the theater.

Chief Craft said the city is ready to move on. Soon, the police will finalize the investigation into the shooting and the man who opened fire then killed himself.

"We have a final report we're preparing for the public, regarding what happened here," Craft said.

Craft added, they try not to use the name of the shooter unless they have to.

"We don't really refer to him by name."

The theater said about 1,000 tickets were purchased for the re-opening.

