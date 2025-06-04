Hurricane Katrina: 20 years after the storm

86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - Nearly twenty years ago, Hurricane Katrina swept through the Gulf Coast and left widespread devastation, changing New Orleans and Louisiana forever. 

On Aug. 29, 2005, the hurricane hit Louisiana and it appeared that New Orleans had escaped the worst until it was discovered that there was a breach in a canal. By the next day, 80 percent of the city was underwater. 

News
