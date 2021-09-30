House hit 3 times by vehicles running off road, property owner asking for help

BATON ROUGE - A repeat problem has one man calling 2 On Your Side for help. He says vehicles keep running into his house.

Robert Rogers has been working on fixing up a house at the corner of N. Foster Drive and Mohican Street. He's determined to get it done, but each time he's ready to move onto the next phase of the project, another vehicle comes barreling into his house.

"I'm trying to save it for my family," Rogers said.

The property has been through a lot, including a fire. Rogers says it just needs a little TLC. But the project is currently stalled because of the repeat problem of cars running off the road and into the structure.

"Every time I get ready to fix it, somebody run into it. That's the third time," he said.

The latest incident happened about a month ago. Rogers says the driver was not insured and took out the bricks on one side of the house. The car's bumper was left at the scene.

Rogers says each time a car runs off the road and into the house it sets him back. Instead of putting money into the house, he's putting money into a problem created by someone else.

"And that's hurting me. It's hurting me big time," he said.

It's preventing him from moving on to the next steps of repairing the property, including electric, plumbing, sheetrock, windows, and flooring.

A street lamp near the corner illuminates the area, but it might not be enough. It's why he's contacted the city-parish for help and says he met with a city engineer last week. Rogers is requesting some sort of barricade be put near the corner to prevent drivers from losing control. The city-parish told him signs might do the trick.

"You can put all the signs in the world you want out there, it ain't going to stop them from coming into my place and keep tearing it up," Rogers said. "They need to put something out here, some rails or something that's going to stop this."

The city-parish says it's considering additional signage in the area and that barricades would be more challenging since there is a limited right of way between the road and the house.