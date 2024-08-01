95°
Latest Weather Blog
Holy Family Catholic School- Prek-4, Ms. Amanda
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Pre-K 4 class at Holy Family Catholic School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
News
News Video
