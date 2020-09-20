71°
Latest Weather Blog
Henderson car fire causes traffic delays along I-10 East
Related Story
ST. MARTIN PARISH - On Friday morning, shortly after 6 a.m., a car that caught on fire while traveling along I-10 East in Henderson resulting in a temporary interstate closure and traffic delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E CLOSED in Henderson, after car catches on fire. pic.twitter.com/LMwrjL0lUJ— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 18, 2020
As of 7:06 a.m., I-10 East between LA-347/Cecilia/Henderson/Exit 115 and LA-3177/ Butte La Rose/Exit 121 is closed as a result of the vehicle fire.
At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route, such as I-49 North to US 190 East.
WBRZ's Ashley Fruge is providing viewers with the latest on traffic conditions all morning on 2une In.
Related Images
News
ST. MARTIN PARISH - On Friday morning, shortly after 6 a.m., a car that caught on fire while traveling along... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community supports memorial blood drive held in honor of Denham Springs High...
-
Mayor Broome plans to use $2.5 Million of CARES Act money to...
-
La. adopting federal guidelines easing restrictions on nursing home visits
-
Louisiana teacher uses Joe Burrow and some presidential figures to practice social...
-
Doctor warns heat stroke can strike anyone at any time, despite age
Sports Video
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal