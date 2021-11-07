50°
Friday Night Blitz - 11-5-21

Watch the scores and highlights from week 10 of the high school football season in Louisiana.

Abbeville 38, Erath 15

Acadiana 45, Lafayette 8

Amite 40, Kentwood 0

Ascension Catholic 33, St. John 14

B.T. Washington 38, Woodlawn (SH) 16

Barbe 30, Comeaux 19

Baton Rouge Episcopal 28, Port Allen 0

Beau Chene 48, Opelousas 6

Belle Chasse 17, Landry/Walker 6

Benton 35, Natchitoches Central 16

Bogalusa 51, Loranger 28

Bolton 43, Peabody 32

Booker T. Washington 13, McDonogh #35 8

Bossier 63, Magnolia School of Excellence 0

Breaux Bridge 58, Livonia 14

Bunkie 16, Holy Savior Menard 14

Captain Shreve 33, Airline 0

Cecilia 35, North Vermilion 7

Cedar Creek 49, Tensas 0

Cedar Hill Trinity, Texas 58, Evangel Christian Academy 13

Central - B.R. 31, Live Oak 12

Chalmette 28, Riverdale 6

Claiborne 50, Calhoun Aca., Miss. 8

Country Day 38, Riverside Academy 31

DeRidder 35, Tioga 21

Delcambre 45, Houma Christian 6

Delhi Charter 40, Madison 30

Destrehan 35, Thibodaux 0

Donaldsonville 32, Berwick 10

E.D. White 28, St. James 19

East Feliciana 39, Northeast 0

East Iberville 44, Ascension Christian School 37

East Jefferson 28, West Jefferson 16

Easton 48, Kennedy 0

Ehret 36, Higgins 14

Ellender 27, South Terrebonne 26

Eunice 67, LaGrange 34

Ferriday 48, Vidalia 34

Franklin 40, New Iberia Catholic 13

Franklinton 38, Pearl River 28

General Trass (Lake Providence) 66, Rayville 22

Glenbrook 55, Arcadia 22

Gueydan 38, Elton 0

Hahnville 31, Terrebonne 0

Hannan 39, Albany 8

Hanson Memorial 21, Covenant Christian Academy 0

Highland Baptist 7, Centerville 0

Homer 49, Haynesville 0

Iota 63, Mamou 36

Jena 28, Winnfield 26

Jennings 55, Westlake 42

Jesuit 35, Rummel 10

Jonesboro-Hodge 46, Lakeside 0

Kaplan 56, Lake Arthur 26

Kinder 51, Vinton 30

Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Welsh 13

Lake Charles College Prep 67, South Beauregard 7

Lakeshore 37, Salmen 22

Loreauville 59, Jeanerette 22

Loyola College Prep 31, Mansfield 0

Lutcher 55, Patterson 22

M.L. King Charter 44, Sci Academy 6

Madison Prep 24, Brusly 20

Many 50, Lakeview 0

Marksville 28, Caldwell Parish 14

Minden 35, Franklin Parish 34

NDHS 41, Port Barre 6

Newman 48, South Plaquemines 12

North Caddo 50, D'Arbonne Woods 7

North Webster 44, Green Oaks 0

Northshore 36, Slidell 29

Oak Grove 35, Sicily Island 8

Oakdale 47, Pickering 12

Opelousas Catholic 40, Westminster Christian 6

Ouachita Christian 48, Mangham 12

Ouachita Parish 28, Pineville 22

Parkview Baptist 47, Glen Oaks 6

Parkway 17, Haughton 3

Pine 40, Varnado 18

Pointe Coupee Catholic 38, St. Edmund Catholic 29

Ponchatoula 45, Hammond 0

RHS 42, Washington-Marion 41

Red River 50, Avoyelles 32

Richwood 38, Bastrop 0

Rosepine 27, DeQuincy 9

Sacred Heart 69, North Central 0

Saint Paul's 37, Fontainebleau 3

Scotlandville 35, Denham Springs 14

Shreveport Northwood 13, North DeSoto 7

South Lafourche 42, Assumption 28

Southern Lab 41, Slaughter 0

Southside 46, New Iberia 13

Springfield 12, Northlake Christian 0

St. Amant 10, East Ascension 6

St. Helena 47, Independence 35

St. Martin's 27, West St. John 14

St. Martinville 56, Crowley 0

St. Michael 51, Istrouma 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Pope John Paul 3

St. Thomas More 62, East St. John 60

Sulphur 41, Sam Houston 24

Tara 38, Broadmoor 16

Teurlings Catholic 50, Northside 21

Union Parish 43, Wossman 12

University (Lab) 58, Mentorship Academy 6

Vandebilt Catholic 38, Morgan City 12

West Monroe 42, Ruston 14

Westgate 47, Carencro 21

Woodlawn (BR) 62, McKinley 0

Friday Night Blitz Week 10 - High...
Friday Night Blitz Week 10 - High School Football Scores
Watch the scores and highlights from week 10 of the high school football season in Louisiana.
Friday, November 05 2021

