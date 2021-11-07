Latest Weather Blog
Friday Night Blitz - 11-5-21
Watch the scores and highlights from week 10 of the high school football season in Louisiana.
Abbeville 38, Erath 15
Acadiana 45, Lafayette 8
Amite 40, Kentwood 0
Ascension Catholic 33, St. John 14
B.T. Washington 38, Woodlawn (SH) 16
Barbe 30, Comeaux 19
Baton Rouge Episcopal 28, Port Allen 0
Beau Chene 48, Opelousas 6
Belle Chasse 17, Landry/Walker 6
Benton 35, Natchitoches Central 16
Bogalusa 51, Loranger 28
Bolton 43, Peabody 32
Booker T. Washington 13, McDonogh #35 8
Bossier 63, Magnolia School of Excellence 0
Breaux Bridge 58, Livonia 14
Bunkie 16, Holy Savior Menard 14
Captain Shreve 33, Airline 0
Cecilia 35, North Vermilion 7
Cedar Creek 49, Tensas 0
Cedar Hill Trinity, Texas 58, Evangel Christian Academy 13
Central - B.R. 31, Live Oak 12
Chalmette 28, Riverdale 6
Claiborne 50, Calhoun Aca., Miss. 8
Country Day 38, Riverside Academy 31
DeRidder 35, Tioga 21
Delcambre 45, Houma Christian 6
Delhi Charter 40, Madison 30
Destrehan 35, Thibodaux 0
Donaldsonville 32, Berwick 10
E.D. White 28, St. James 19
East Feliciana 39, Northeast 0
East Iberville 44, Ascension Christian School 37
East Jefferson 28, West Jefferson 16
Easton 48, Kennedy 0
Ehret 36, Higgins 14
Ellender 27, South Terrebonne 26
Eunice 67, LaGrange 34
Ferriday 48, Vidalia 34
Franklin 40, New Iberia Catholic 13
Franklinton 38, Pearl River 28
General Trass (Lake Providence) 66, Rayville 22
Glenbrook 55, Arcadia 22
Gueydan 38, Elton 0
Hahnville 31, Terrebonne 0
Hannan 39, Albany 8
Hanson Memorial 21, Covenant Christian Academy 0
Highland Baptist 7, Centerville 0
Homer 49, Haynesville 0
Iota 63, Mamou 36
Jena 28, Winnfield 26
Jennings 55, Westlake 42
Jesuit 35, Rummel 10
Jonesboro-Hodge 46, Lakeside 0
Kaplan 56, Lake Arthur 26
Kinder 51, Vinton 30
Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Welsh 13
Lake Charles College Prep 67, South Beauregard 7
Lakeshore 37, Salmen 22
Loreauville 59, Jeanerette 22
Loyola College Prep 31, Mansfield 0
Lutcher 55, Patterson 22
M.L. King Charter 44, Sci Academy 6
Madison Prep 24, Brusly 20
Many 50, Lakeview 0
Marksville 28, Caldwell Parish 14
Minden 35, Franklin Parish 34
NDHS 41, Port Barre 6
Newman 48, South Plaquemines 12
North Caddo 50, D'Arbonne Woods 7
North Webster 44, Green Oaks 0
Northshore 36, Slidell 29
Oak Grove 35, Sicily Island 8
Oakdale 47, Pickering 12
Opelousas Catholic 40, Westminster Christian 6
Ouachita Christian 48, Mangham 12
Ouachita Parish 28, Pineville 22
Parkview Baptist 47, Glen Oaks 6
Parkway 17, Haughton 3
Pine 40, Varnado 18
Pointe Coupee Catholic 38, St. Edmund Catholic 29
Ponchatoula 45, Hammond 0
RHS 42, Washington-Marion 41
Red River 50, Avoyelles 32
Richwood 38, Bastrop 0
Rosepine 27, DeQuincy 9
Sacred Heart 69, North Central 0
Saint Paul's 37, Fontainebleau 3
Scotlandville 35, Denham Springs 14
Shreveport Northwood 13, North DeSoto 7
South Lafourche 42, Assumption 28
Southern Lab 41, Slaughter 0
Southside 46, New Iberia 13
Springfield 12, Northlake Christian 0
St. Amant 10, East Ascension 6
St. Helena 47, Independence 35
St. Martin's 27, West St. John 14
St. Martinville 56, Crowley 0
St. Michael 51, Istrouma 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Pope John Paul 3
St. Thomas More 62, East St. John 60
Sulphur 41, Sam Houston 24
Tara 38, Broadmoor 16
Teurlings Catholic 50, Northside 21
Union Parish 43, Wossman 12
University (Lab) 58, Mentorship Academy 6
Vandebilt Catholic 38, Morgan City 12
West Monroe 42, Ruston 14
Westgate 47, Carencro 21
Woodlawn (BR) 62, McKinley 0
