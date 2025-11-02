Friday morning video forecast

Pleasant fall weather continues; watching weekend rain chances

Today & Tonight

The air is crisp, skies are mostly sunny, and humidity remains low. Winds will be light for most of the day, though a gentle north breeze could pick up along north-facing shorelines. Afternoon highs will top out near 70.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Forecast

Expect a picture-perfect Halloween evening for trick-or-treaters across the region. Temperatures around 6 PM will be in the mid 60s, slipping into the lower 60s by 8 PM. Skies will stay mostly clear with light winds and low humidity. No rain or scary weather in sight, just cool and comfortable fall air.

Overnight, clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall quickly. Expect lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s north of Baton Rouge, and mid 50s closer to the coast.

Up Next

The beautiful fall stretch will continue through Saturday, though clouds could start to increase late in the day. By Saturday night into Sunday, a weak system could bring at least a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms closer to the coast.

Most of the rain is expected to be brief. Behind that system, another reinforcing shot of cool, dry air arrives Sunday, keeping temperatures below average into the middle of next week.

Tropics

Hurricane Melissa is accelerating northeast and moving away from the Caribbean. As of Friday morning, maximum winds are near 90 mph, and the system is racing past Bermuda. Melissa is expected to lose its tropical characteristics tonight, becoming a strong post-tropical cyclone over the North Atlantic.

While the storm will bring strong winds and rough surf to Bermuda and parts of Atlantic Canada, Melissa poses no direct threat to the U.S. coastline.

– Dave

