Friday Morning Video Forecast

***HEAT ADVISORY*** is in effect for everyone through 10 p.m. tonight. Limit time outdoors and stay hydrated.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Another hot and humid day to start the weekend. Afternoon highs will be near 93 degrees with heat index values between 105-109 degrees. Expect plenty of sun and very little (to no) rain. With all the leftover moisture from rain earlier in the week, the humidity will be intense. Overnight temperatures will cool to near 77 degrees. Be sure to practice good sun and heat safety especially in the hot afternoon hours!

Sun and heat safety should not be overlooked when it comes to furry family members. @DrJoshWX is here with a few tips and reminders. #lookbeforeyoulock pic.twitter.com/gTNGjK9MI1 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) July 9, 2020

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Temperatures will increase little by little through Monday. Saturday and Sunday are looking at highs near 94. Hot and humid conditions will dominate for the weekend, Monday, and Tuesday. Air temperatures could be near 95 early next week with much higher heat index values. Overnight lows will remain in the mid-70s.

The Tropics:

From the National Hurricane Center

Key messages for Fay can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

RAINFALL: Fay is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maxima of 7 inches along and near the track from the lower Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware northward into New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, southeast New York, and southern New England. These rains may result in flash flooding where the heaviest amounts occur. Widespread river flooding is not expected at this time.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area today and spread northward through the warning area tonight.

STORM SURGE: Minor flooding is possible along the coast for portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area.

TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes are possible today over portions of New Jersey, southeast New York, and southern New England.

THE EXPLANATION:

A ridge that is currently over the 4 Corners is continuing to dig and expand, placing us under it. Mesoscale convective systems are expected to form and ride along the ridge into our viewing area on Saturday and Sunday. We remain in a general thunderstorm outlook through the weekend. This is increasing subsidence and bring dry air further east. Precipitable water values are slowly decreasing as dry air moves in. Rain chances and coverage are near zero for Friday. 500 mb heights are also expected to increase.

--Marisa

