Firefighters comfort children while responding to Plank Road home crushed by tree

ZACHARY - Some firefighters took a backstage job while on a call for a tree falling on a home Friday.

The Chaneyville Fire Department was called to the 21000 block of Plank Road on Friday after a large oak tree fell through the roof. The homeowners were worried about a possible gas leak.

While other firefighters inspected the house, Captain Terrell Stubbs and Parker Tarleton stayed outside, helping the homeowner to comfort their children. The two are part-time members of the Chaneyville Fire Department and full-time members of the St. George Fire Department.

There was no gas leak in the home, but it was not safe for the homeowners to stay in. Firefighters helped the homeowners relocate somewhere safe.

"We would like to thank Captain Terrell Stubbs and Firefighter Parker Tarleton for going above and beyond," the SGFD said.