Family, friends search for answers after hit and run puts man in hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police in Denham Springs are trying to find a hit and run driver involved in an accident that occurred over a week ago that left one man severely injured.

The incident took place in the 900 block of Myrtle Street on Sunday, Sept. 13, around 8 p.m. Todd Thomas was walking his dog in front of his house when a car hit him.

Neighbor Brock Sanders says he heard the sound of tires squealing and went outside to find Thomas in the street.

"His legs were broken, bleeding from his eye socket, bleeding from his head, he was pretty messed up," Sanders said.

Thomas' wife, Sefi Brownell, says he's had about eight surgeries in the last week to repair his knees, hip, shoulder, elbow, and face. He still has months of recovery ahead of him.

"It's still a shock, it's a lot to take in," Brownell said.

Before the incident, Brownell says she received a text from Thomas at 7:43 p.m. with a photo of him and the dog saying they were going for a walk. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a car driving down Myrtle Street just before 8 p.m. Denham Springs Police say it may be the possible suspect in the case.

"I think it's really sick that you could just hit somebody and leave them I don't understand how a human that could do that," Brownell said.

On a street that is no stranger to fast-moving, cut-through traffic, neighbors and family members hope whoever did this comes forward.

"I just think you should take ownership for what you did because the person deserves to know this is not right," Brownell said.

The dog was not harmed in the incident. Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Denham Springs Police.