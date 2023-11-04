50°
Drew Brees says Kobe's death is a tragic loss

ORLANDO - News of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, dying in a helicopter crash Sunday morning has hit the hearts of millions across the world.

Saints quarterback Drew Bree's was interviewed by an ESPN reporter on the sidelines of the Pro Bowl. Bree's spoke on how he remembers his only encounter with the belated basketball star. He expresses how much respect he has for Bryant as not only an athlete, but as a competitor in everything he accomplished. 

