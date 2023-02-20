Dr. Z on getting rid of unwanted fat

BATON ROUGE - Locally based dermatologist Dr. Ann Zedlitz visited News 2 at 4 on Monday to talk about how a procedure that helps to get rid of unwanted fat.

The FDA approved laser treatment for fat reduction where a 1060 nm laser heats up and melts the fat away. Dr. Z says that freezing and liposuction have been used to remove fat for a few years, but the new technology reduces the time from an hour to about 25 minutes.







Dr. Z explained how the procedure works with heat being applied to skin, targeting deep to the fat layers while the top layer is cooled.



The machine used during the procedure delivers cycles of heat to get the fat hot enough to die at 115 degrees Fahrenheit.



The procedure kills about 20 -25 percent of the fat cells in the targeted area. The body then eliminates the dead fat over the next few months. According to Dr. Zedlitz, some results can be seen after 6 weeks while full results can be seen after 3 months.



The procedure does not have down time, meaning the procedure can be done at lunch and the patient can return right back to work.



Dr. Zedlitz says that the procedure can treat many areas such as the abdomen, back, love handles,and bra fat.



“We all have the hard to get rid of fat deposits, even if we are not considered over weight,” she said.



“This is good for those people. If you exercise and just have can't seem to improve those pockets of fat. These are more because of a genetic predisposition to carry fat in those areas.”





The doctor says that possible side effects could include mild discomfort from the heat sensation and bruising from the straps that hold the laser in place.



The cost of the procedure depends on the size of the area treated and how many applicators are needed, but roughly ranges in between $500 to $2,000.