Deputies: Man admitted to shooting 19-year-old girlfriend after heated argument

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend at their Burbank Drive apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Shayla James was shot shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Oliver apartments. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said she was found dead at the scene of the crime.

The man arrested in the shooting has been identified as James' 21-year-old, live-in boyfriend, Kenyon Walker. Investigators said Walker eventually admitted to shooting and killing James.

Walker reportedly called 911 saying he heard a shot fired and then discovered his girlfriend suffering from a gunshot to the head. When first responders arrived, James was pronounced deceased.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office analyzed the crime scene and found that James had been shot in the face.

They also interviewed Walker and, according to an affidavit, it was during this interview that Walker admitted to shooting James with a handgun and then hiding the weapon in his vehicle.

Deputies say Walker explained he fired the deadly shot after James told him she was unhappy with their relationship and wanted to be with someone else.

Walker allegedly told authorities, it was after this disagreement that he armed himself and shot James while she was in bed.

Walker was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish jail on charges of second-degree murder and domestic abuse.

A Southern University spokesperson confirmed James was a student at the school.

Tuesday afternoon's shooting marks the 134 homicide in East Baton Rouge this year, just two shy of the record 136 reported in 2020.

According to data from the East Baton Rouge Coroner, as of this date last year, EBR had seen 104 homicides.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office released the following statement after WBRZ requested comment as the parish approaches last year's record:

Like most communities across the country, Baton Rouge has faced historic challenges since the onset of the pandemic. To meet these challenges law enforcement, public servants and residents are all coordinating to address the underlying causes of violence. Most recently, Mayor Broome has proposed $14 million of American Rescue Plan funds for anti-violence initiatives including youth employment opportunities, drug & opioid recovery programs, and upgrades to police equipment & technology.

Less than 24 hours before the Burbank Drive shooting occurred, Baton Rouge Police responded to another fatal shooting on La Annie Drive.