Denham Springs couple among those arrested by Slidell Police in child predator sting operation

SLIDELL — A Denham Springs couple was among seven people arrested in a Slidell Police operation targeting alleged child predators.

According to SPD, 23-year-old Brianna Rielo and 25-year-old Pablo Osorio took their 3-year-old and 6-year-old children to Slidell around 1:30 a.m. to meet up with a 15-year-old girl. They allegedly planned to bring the girl back to Denham Springs to have sex with her, and had sent explicit videos of themselves, as well as asked for some in return.

They were booked into the Slidell City Jail for indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and attempted possession/manufacture of child sexual abuse materials.

Others arrested in the sting operation for various sex crimes were:

- Dexter Victor, 32, of Slidell

- Landon McIntosh, 21, of Covington

- Deion Hill, 32, of Abbeville

- Brandon Cooper, 44, of Covington

- Chase Dilks, 27, of Magnola, Texas