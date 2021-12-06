Deadly shooting on I-10 stemmed from confrontation in another parish, Ascension deputies say

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was found dead inside a truck that was riddled with bullet holes on I-10 late Thursday night.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was found around 11:30 p.m. in the middle of I-10 West near Prairieville—blocking all three lanes—with the driver unconscious and a man dead in the passenger seat.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting stemmed from a "situation" in a neighboring parish and spilled over into Ascension. The department has not identified either victim but said the driver and passenger are from Baton Rouge and Zachary, respectively.

"This is very unusual," said Lt. Col. Donald Capello with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. "This is not the type of situation that happens in Ascension Parish. It really appears this is some type of situation going on between two groups outside of our parish."

The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The sheriff's office said it is withholding both men's identities pending the investigation.

"We did not bring him to the hospital," Capello said. "Somebody else stopped and brought him to the hospital."

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed near Hwy 73 until about 4 a.m. Friday.