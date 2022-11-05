Community responds to meeting on Alton Sterling shooting investigation

BATON ROUGE – The community spoke responded just one day following a meeting with Governor Edwards and law enforcement to discuss police policy and the shooting of Alton Sterling.

Sterling was fatally shot by two Baton Rouge Police officers on July 7th in front of the Triple S convenience store in north Baton Rouge.

Micheal Sanders remembers his friend.

"It hurts a little bit, it does hurt, but I know we have to move forward from this situation," Sanders said.

While the Department of Justice's investigation of the shooting is pending, Sanders is one of many who are hoping for progress.

"I do believe that change has to do with the community within," Sanders said.

In Monday's meeting with Governor Edwards, the focus was on bridging the gap between law enforcement and the public. The community's thoughts echoed just that.

"I think just me personally, I think we need a little more, some cops that are from this area. Because we have cops that come here they come from different parts of the city," Merculus Scott, resident, said.

For another resident, Raymond Credit, change is as simple as giving respect.

"I am somebody, I just want to be treated with respect," Credit said.

Credit talked to BRPD Carl Dabadie to hear for himself that change is coming to the city.

"Well, he's on the right track, if he follows up on that track he's on," Credit said.