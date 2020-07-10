Chris Nakamoto - 2 Questions

Chris Nakamoto's reporting can be credited for changing laws and changing lives. He joined the WBRZ team in June 2007, and now serves as WBRZ News 2’s 5pm anchor and Chief Investigator for the Investigative Unit.

Chris is from New Orleans, where he graduated from Loyola University with full honors. He received his first taste of the news business working for WGNO-TV years before Hurricane Katrina. During Katrina, his station evacuated to Baton Rouge sparking his love for the Capital City.

Over the course of his nearly decade long career at WBRZ, Chris has received numerous accolades. The Associated Press has recognized Nakamoto with multiple first place awards and Reporter of the Year.

His reporting has led to the recall of a local Mayor and caused state lawmakers to tighten up laws to eliminate a loophole allowing elected officials to run again after a recall. His coverage has caused hundreds of state employees to get raises, and even credited with a local police chief to be indicted and convicted.

In 2012, he knocked the audience's socks off with his performance with four star dancers as he danced for a good cause. He won the audience choice award at Big Buddy's Dancing with the Stars.



In 2014 The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report selected Chris as the “Top 40 under 40” for being a shining star in the Capital region when it comes to making a difference.

During his free time you'll find Chris volunteering at various community events and speaking to kids at local schools about the importance of getting an education and the news business. He also likes traveling, working out, and sampling new restaurants. But, what he cherishes most is the time he has most with his wife Jamie, young son Owen, and two Pomeranian dogs Rocco and Reggie.

Facebook: Chris Nakamoto WBRZ

Twitter: @ChrisNakamoto

Email: cnakamoto@WBRZ.com