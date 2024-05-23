Centerpiece in Spanish Town up for sale

BATON ROUGE - A staple in the historic Spanish Town neighborhood is up for sale.

The owners of Spanish Town Market are moving to New Orleans in August. One of them was recently accepted into a graduate program at Tulane. The move leaves a big question mark around the fate of the popular hang out.

"I literally come her everyday, except for Sunday because they're closed,” said Dan Godoy.

With customers like Godoy, an empty Spanish Town Market is rare.

"It's like a coven or something, they all gather here,” laughed Godoy.

When you walk inside, it’s easy to see why – the store has everything.

"I purchase coffee, cigarettes, avocados, milk and daily lunch specials,” said Amelia O'Reilly.

"Peanut butter, spaghetti and beer. The three pillars of a good food pyramid,” added Godoy.

The food, when served, comes with a side of chatter.

"It's a family around here, so if there's any scuttle but around someone will scoop it up and pass it to their friends,” said Godoy.

The topic of conversation right now is a "For Sale" sign hanging on the outdoor patio.

“Sad, sad,” said O'Reilly. “[The owners] are doing great things with the store.”

The married couple who owns the iconic store calls it their baby. It’s actually where they met, owning it for nearly five years after. The two say they're going to do everything they can to keep the integrity of the store through the sale.

"The idea that it's going to be rustled up or changed is a little daunting,” said Godoy.

The couple is moving in August, they're hoping to sell the store before then.