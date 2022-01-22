49°
CATS Bus ablaze Friday Morning
BATON ROUGE - A CATS bus was engulfed in flames on the corner of Monterrey Boulevard and Choctaw Drive Friday morning.
Officials say passengers were able to get off of the bus safely and no one was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
