49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CATS Bus ablaze Friday Morning

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A CATS bus was engulfed in flames on the corner of Monterrey Boulevard and Choctaw Drive Friday morning.

Officials say passengers were able to get off of the bus safely and no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

News
CATS bus ablaze Friday morning on Choctaw...
CATS bus ablaze Friday morning on Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - A CATS bus was engulfed in flames on the corner of Monterrey Boulevard and Choctaw Drive Friday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 21 2022 Jan 21, 2022 Friday, January 21, 2022 7:20:00 AM CST January 21, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days