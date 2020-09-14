Capitol region eateries transition to Phase 3

BATON ROUGE - Phase 3 of the reopening of the state's economy is affecting local restaurants differently.

"Number one, we have great tacos. They're delicious. Number two, we're right across from Tiger Stadium, so we couldn't have a better spot in Baton Rouge in my opinion" Tony Mefford, General Manager of Torchy's Tacos said.

Torchy's Taco is a fairly new restaurant on LSU's campus that opened its doors in 2020.

It has been doing good business during Phase 2 when customer capacity was cut to 50%.

"Increasing the capacity to 75% means we can have 30 more people in here, but we don't have anywhere for them to sit," Mefford said.

While the campus restaurant is more concerned about not being able to have room during Tiger home games, the owner's of The Oasis Bar & Grill is planning for a big grand opening tailgate party for the Tiger's first game at home.

"We have a 5,000 square foot open-air patio and a 1,400 square foot deck, with plenty of good food to welcome everybody," George O'Connor said.

O'Connor is one of the owners of the new restaurant located on Burbank Drive, that was purchased during the pandemic.



"It was very risky. My business partner and I were looking for a location to cook our food. We came here, saw the Oasis, and fell in love with it," O'Connor said.

The Oasis is hoping to have huge turnouts during the LSU football games since tailgating is prohibited at Tiger Stadium during the pandemic.